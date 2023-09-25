 
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, arrested in Lahore

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Monday, September 25, 2023

Khawar Farid Manika. — Twitter/File
  • Maneka accused of illegally constructing marriage hall on govt land.
  • FIA bars Maneka from travelling to Dubai as his name is on ECL.
  • ACE investigating charges on deputy commissioner complaint: spox.

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore on Monday.

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

The spokesperson said an inquiry into the illegal construction against Maneka was underway after the deputy commissioner filed a complaint against him.

Sources told Geo News that Maneka was taken into custody from the airport after he attempted to "escape from the country".

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in a statement that Maneka was barred from travelling to Dubai via private airline at Lahore airport as his name was placed on exit control list (ECL).

Maneka has been handed over to ACE team, the statement added.

Maneka, a senior customs official, has three daughters and two sons with his ex-wife Bushra Bibi.

Bushra, who is in her late 40s, hails from a family of landowners in Punjab. Little is known about her early life.

Her first marriage, which lasted about 30 years, was to Maneka, who is from a politically influential Punjab family.

