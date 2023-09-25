 
Monday, September 25, 2023
NFL update: Pittsburgh Steelers' plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Monday, September 25, 2023

A representational image of a plane.—Reuters/file

The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane, returning from Las Vegas, had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, early Monday morning due to an oil pressure failure in one of the engines of the Airbus A330-900. 

Fortunately, all passengers, including the Steelers team, were reported as safe.

A Steelers spokesperson confirmed the safety of everyone on board and mentioned that the team was working on necessary arrangements to get back to Pittsburgh later in the day. Fire trucks were dispatched to Kansas City International Airport to inspect the aircraft.

The incident had a humorous twist as Steelers' veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward joked on social media, attributing the emergency landing to a "roughing the passer call" on teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick during Sunday night's game against the Raiders. 

Heyward also playfully suggested that their ride home should be arranged by Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who were present at the game.

Reports indicated that a replacement plane was scheduled to arrive in Kansas City at 9 am CT to transport the 182 passengers, including the Steelers, back to Pittsburgh, ensuring a safe conclusion to their unexpected detour.

