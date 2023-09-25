 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Web Desk

Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery blast leaves one dead, four injured

Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Incidents like these have become common in Iran, which in turn suspects them to be acts of sabotage. —AFP
An explosion that rocked Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery last week left one person dead and four injured, Iranian state media reported Monday. 

The incident occurred during emergency repairs on September 22, with five maintenance workers affected. Sadly, one of the injured workers succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

The Bandar Abbas refinery, one of Iran's largest, managed to maintain its production despite the unfortunate incident, according to the Iranian Oil Ministry's Shana news agency. 

The loss of life and injuries serve as a sobering reminder of the risks faced by workers in industrial settings, even during routine maintenance operations. 

Investigations into the incident are likely underway to determine the cause and prevent such tragedies in the future.

