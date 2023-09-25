'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop

Undeterred by the epic flop, Expend4bles filmmaker Scott Waugh is eager to continue the blow-em-up franchise, noting that fans' demand will force the studio's hand, such as what happened in the John Wick case.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the stuntman-cum-director, banking on the purported fans demand, said, "I think the door in any franchise is wide open when the fans want one. I mean, how many times have you and I heard that? They said the same thing on John Wick, but they're talking about John Wick 5 now. So if the fans want one, Hollywood's not shallow enough to deny the money possibility."

However, if the fifth installment found its way to the big screen, it would probably be without its leading star, Sylvester Stallone.

Explaining his decision on Instagram, the Rambo star previously bade farewell to the high-octane action franchise, "It's time to be moving on,. This will be my last day, so I'm enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet, you know … When something you've been so attached to, I guess it's been about 12 years, and I'm ready to pass the baton on to [Jason Statham] and his capable hands."

Meanwhile, Expend4bles, despite its star-studded cast, including Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Megan Fox—failed to attract fans as the film suffered a major loss at the box office.