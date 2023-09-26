 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

King Charles uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

The Duke of Kent presented awards and met WWII veterans from the Scots Guards'  during a  gathering in Scotland, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said, The Band of The Scots Guards celebrated The Duke of Kent’s many decades as Colonel with three cheers and a new pipe tune, 'The Colonel' during the Scots Guards' biannual reunion this weekend."

It said, "The Duke of Kent has been Colonel since 1974."

In the pictures that accompanied the statement, the royal looked frail as he held a stick to witness the gathering.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is the son of Prince George, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, he is a grandson of King George V, nephew of King George VI, and first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.


More From Entertainment:

Mick Jagger on using social media to control narrative around love life

Mick Jagger on using social media to control narrative around love life
Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swift's announcement

Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swift's announcement

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount
Shakira faces 8 years in prison for fresh tax fraud allegations

Shakira faces 8 years in prison for fresh tax fraud allegations

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour
Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity

Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity
Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’ video

Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’
Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut
Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic

Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic
Reports of 'Suits' renewal surface as Meghan, J.Adams keep mum on co-actors' death video

Reports of 'Suits' renewal surface as Meghan, J.Adams keep mum on co-actors' death

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV