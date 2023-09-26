King Charles' uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

The Duke of Kent presented awards and met WWII veterans from the Scots Guards' during a gathering in Scotland, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said, The Band of The Scots Guards celebrated The Duke of Kent’s many decades as Colonel with three cheers and a new pipe tune, 'The Colonel' during the Scots Guards' biannual reunion this weekend."

It said, "The Duke of Kent has been Colonel since 1974."



In the pictures that accompanied the statement, the royal looked frail as he held a stick to witness the gathering.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is the son of Prince George, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, he is a grandson of King George V, nephew of King George VI, and first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.





