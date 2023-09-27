You won't believe why govt had to ban this beggar from begging. Representational image from Unsplash.

The beggar is James Chamber, a man whose life took an unexpected turn.

The 30-year-old homeless man who managed to collect over £20,000 annually from the generous citizens of Lincoln has been banned from begging in the city centre.

Having no fixed address, he was a familiar sight outside a McDonald's in the heart of Lincoln, where he regularly sought help from passersby. However, his impressive income, averaging £420 per week or close to £1,700 each month, has led to legal consequences.



Chamber's begging activities have been halted by a court-issued criminal behaviour order (CBO), which not only prohibits him from soliciting money but also forbids him from "sitting on the floor or otherwise placing himself in a position to gather money."

Moreover, Chamber is banned from approaching individuals within the city boundaries to ask for money or goods.

The court's verdict came after Chamber's nine-month spree, during which he earned up to £60 per day by begging along the High Street and other parts of the city. His convictions include 13 begging offenses and one public order offence dating back to February.

In addition to the CBO, Chamber received a 12-month conditional discharge. Any breach of the CBO could result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

Lincoln Inspector Steve Parker commented on the situation, saying, "We collaborate closely with support agencies such as housing, addiction charities, and mental health services to reduce the offenses committed by individuals while safeguarding the public from any potential harm they might cause."

"We are part of this community, and ensuring that the city centre remains a safe and enjoyable place for all residents and visitors is a priority for us and our families. We hope that people working and visiting Lincoln can now feel more at ease, as Chamber's begging activities are expected to significantly decrease. Any violation of his court order by begging in the city centre will be taken seriously," he said.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said, "We actively monitor individuals for whom we have issued CBOs, in partnership with the City of Lincoln Council."

"We also release their images proactively so that community members can avoid individuals engaged in criminal activities and report any incidents that may occur. If you encounter an incident that requires police attention, please contact us at 101," he added.

The court's decision is anticipated to have a substantial impact on Chamber's income, ultimately contributing to a more tranquil atmosphere for residents and visitors in Lincoln's city centre.