Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Asian Games: Nepal break record by scoring fastest fifty, century in T20

Nepals Kushal Malla Airee during 19th Asian Games against Mongolia on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. — Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns
Nepal's Kushal Malla Airee during 19th Asian Games against Mongolia on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. — Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns

HANGZHOU: Nepal smashed records on Wednesday in the men's T20 match in the 19th Asian Games against Mongolia by scoring a massive 314 runs and the fastest century and fifty. 

Nepal set a world record for scoring the most runs in T20 cricket with seven wickets in hand.

Nepal's Kushal Malla smashed a century in just 34 balls. He remained unbeaten by scoring 137 off 50 balls. Meanwhile, Dipendra Singh Airee scored a 50 with just nine balls.

The team's skipper Rohit Paudel scored 61 runs off 27 balls.

They also set a record by winning the first match with a huge margin against Mongolia by 273 runs. The Mongolian team was bowled out for just 41 runs in the 14th over of the match.

"Nepal kicked off their Asian Games campaign in spectacular fashion, clinching a resounding victory over Mongolia by a staggering 273 runs. Records tumbled in their wake, marking an unforgettable day for Nepalese cricket," wrote the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on their official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Before Nepal, the Czech Republic had set the record of winning by a huge margin. They achieved this feat during a match against Turkey by winning with 257 runs in 2019.

Earlier, Afghanistan had set a record for making the most runs in a T20 match. The Afghan team scored a massive 278 runs for three wickets in a T20 match against Ireland in February 2019.

