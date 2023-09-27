WATCH: Google search engine shows off creative doodle to celebrate 25th anniversary

This GIF shows the Google Doodle for this year.

Over 25 years ago, a unique concept for an internet search engine that would classify and rank web pages was developed by two Stanford University students during a brainstorming session in their dorm.



BackRub, initially a startup, transformed into Google, a globally influential company with products like Gmail and Search used by billions, while its co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin ranked among the world's richest people.

While Google Inc was incorporated on September 4, for more than a decade the company has celebrated its birthday on September 27 with unique doodles displayed on its search engine.

However, this year, Google Inc decided to take a "walk down memory lane" and showcased a series of creative different doodles, including doodles of previous logos, to mark this special occasion.

This year's Google Doodle comes with a GIF that shows the term 'Google' going through a series of transformations before finally transforming to 'G25gle'.

The tech giant said that it was using this day as a "time to reflect" while being oriented towards the future.

"Today's Doodle celebrates Google's 25th year. And while here at Google we're oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let's take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago," Google wrote in its blog.

Google was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in the late 90s, who met in Stanford University's computer science program.

They shared a vision to make the World Wide Web more accessible, working tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a better search engine prototype.

"As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google's first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc was officially born," according to the blog.

Furthermore, the company emphasised that much has changed since 1998, but also said that its mission has remained the same which is "to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful".

Thanking users for "evolving with us over the past 25 years," Google added, "We can't wait to see where the future takes us, together".

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, celebrated the company's birthday by reflecting on its journey in a note last month.

He looked back on the company's role in technology transformation, and its future path while thanking users, employees, and partners for their contributions to Google's success.

He also praised the constant innovation challenge and commended the dedication of past and present Googlers.

In his note, Pichai also noted the importance of innovation and adaptation, acknowledging that the once extraordinary technology quickly became ordinary as the boundaries continued to be pushed, NDTV reported.