WATCH: India ready to look into 'specific' info on Nijjar murder, says FM Jaishankar

The Indian government is willing to consider any "specific" or "relevant" information provided by Canada regarding the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, said India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday.



This statement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had asserted that Ottawa possessed credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the murder, a claim initially met with anger from New Delhi, which denied any involvement.

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, Jaishankar outlined India's response to diplomatic engagements. He clarified two key points: first, that the actions were not representative of the Indian government's policy, and second, that India was open to examining any specific or pertinent information that Canada might have regarding the matter.

In response to these allegations, India had taken certain actions, including suspending new visas for Canadians and requesting that Ottawa reduce its diplomatic presence in India, citing concerns about the deteriorating security situation.

Jaishankar explained that India had been pressing Canada on its claims that organised criminal elements, including Nijjar, were based there, and that India had submitted numerous extradition requests.

He also noted that the situation was complex and needed to be understood in a broader context, as Canada had experienced an upsurge in organised crime activities related to secessionist forces, violence, extremism, and their interconnectedness.

International allies of Canada, including the United States, expressed cautious concern over these claims and urged India to cooperate with Canada's investigation.

The US ambassador to Canada indicated that some information related to the case had been gathered by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which comprises the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.