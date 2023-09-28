 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Huge explosion at Tashkent airport causes tremors felt over 30 km away

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Huge explosion at Tashkent airport causes tremors felt over 30 km away. english.alarabiya.net/
Huge explosion at Tashkent airport causes tremors felt over 30 km away. english.alarabiya.net/

A huge explosion has rocked Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan in the early hours of Thursday. 

The blast, which occurred near the airport, has been reported to have originated from a customs storage facility in Tashkent.

Although the specifics surrounding the explosion remain limited, it has raised widespread concern and immediate action. The impact of the explosion was powerful enough to be felt over a significant distance.

Early on Thursday, the Uzbek news website Daryo reported a powerful explosion in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, citing information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The explosion is suspected to have occurred at a warehouse located in a district near the airport.

While flight operations at Tashkent International Airport appeared to be functioning normally, with flights taking off and landing, there was a closure notice for a runway during specific hours. The reason for this closure was not initially provided.

According to reports from Nova24, witnesses have described the explosion taking place at a customs warehouse near the airport. Videos circulating on social media depict a column of flames and smoke rising into the night sky, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Emergency response teams are on-site, working diligently to contain the fire resulting from the explosion. At this point, details regarding injuries and casualties are yet to be confirmed. 

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and further updates will be provided as more information comes to light.

This is a developing story. Visit back for more details...

More From World:

Donald Trump now begins to fight for his existence amid legal woes

Donald Trump now begins to fight for his existence amid legal woes
FBI warned Sikh US nationals about life threats following Nijjar's murder

FBI warned Sikh US nationals about life threats following Nijjar's murder
Donald Trump suffers another blow after Judge Chutkan rejects his motion

Donald Trump suffers another blow after Judge Chutkan rejects his motion
'Hell's door opened': Iraq fire eyewitnesses voice horror inside wedding hall

'Hell's door opened': Iraq fire eyewitnesses voice horror inside wedding hall
After expulsion from North Korea, US soldier Travis King in US custody

After expulsion from North Korea, US soldier Travis King in US custody

WATCH: India ready to look into 'specific' info on Nijjar murder, says FM Jaishankar video

WATCH: India ready to look into 'specific' info on Nijjar murder, says FM Jaishankar
Powered by social media, Yuka Akimoto, other girls take on male-ruled rickshaw pulling

Powered by social media, Yuka Akimoto, other girls take on male-ruled rickshaw pulling
EXPOSED: What led cops to leash dog rapist Adam Britton for 'crimes against animality'?

EXPOSED: What led cops to leash dog rapist Adam Britton for 'crimes against animality'?
Israel's minister reaches Saudi Arabia, marking first official trip by Israeli cabinet member

Israel's minister reaches Saudi Arabia, marking first official trip by Israeli cabinet member
State Dept refuses to comment on US policy on Khalistan

State Dept refuses to comment on US policy on Khalistan
US Secret Service reports 11th biting incident involving Commander Biden

US Secret Service reports 11th biting incident involving Commander Biden
Horrific blaze claims 113 lives during wedding ceremony in Iraq; scores injured

Horrific blaze claims 113 lives during wedding ceremony in Iraq; scores injured