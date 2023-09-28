Huge explosion at Tashkent airport causes tremors felt over 30 km away. english.alarabiya.net/

A huge explosion has rocked Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan in the early hours of Thursday.

The blast, which occurred near the airport, has been reported to have originated from a customs storage facility in Tashkent.



Although the specifics surrounding the explosion remain limited, it has raised widespread concern and immediate action. The impact of the explosion was powerful enough to be felt over a significant distance.



Early on Thursday, the Uzbek news website Daryo reported a powerful explosion in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, citing information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The explosion is suspected to have occurred at a warehouse located in a district near the airport.

While flight operations at Tashkent International Airport appeared to be functioning normally, with flights taking off and landing, there was a closure notice for a runway during specific hours. The reason for this closure was not initially provided.

According to reports from Nova24, witnesses have described the explosion taking place at a customs warehouse near the airport. Videos circulating on social media depict a column of flames and smoke rising into the night sky, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Emergency response teams are on-site, working diligently to contain the fire resulting from the explosion. At this point, details regarding injuries and casualties are yet to be confirmed.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and further updates will be provided as more information comes to light.

