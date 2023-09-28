 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is still trying to save her marriage despite the divorce filing by her husband Jeezy earlier this month.

She is reportedly hurt and devastated by Jeezy's divorce filing and still hopes to salvage their relationship.

According to People Magazine, a source close to the Television personality reveals, "She got married to stay married. She is committed to trying to save her marriage."

The publication quotes another source revealing that the estranged couple had issues for a long time but things got worse over the last few months.

The insider continued, "The rapper spends most of his time in Atlanta and Jeannie did know that they had issues and tried to spend more time in Atlanta to work on them."

The source added that the TV host was aware of their issues but she was not expecting a divorce, adding that Jeannie is now trying to figure out what the future holds for her and where she'll be living after the divorce.

Jeezy, however, does not seem interested in any kind of reconciliation with his estranged wife, to whom he stayed married for two and a half years before filing for divorce. 

His post after the divorce filing suggests that the rapper wants to focus on himself. He wrote, "Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me."


