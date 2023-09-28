 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake honors late Migos rapper Takeoff in emotional Atlanta tour tribute

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Drake, in a heartfelt moment during his "It's All a Blur Tour" at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, took a pause from his performance to honor the memory of the late Takeoff, a member of the acclaimed hip-hop trio Migos. 

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was tragically shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022, at the young age of 28. 

Drake, known for hits like Take Care and God's Plan, reminisced about his relationship with Takeoff during the Atlanta tour stop. He recounted how he first collaborated with the Migos rapper on the remix of the iconic song Versace back in 2013. This collaboration not only introduced Drake to the Atlanta music scene but also helped Versace debut on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant milestone in Migos' career.

"One of the first things I ever did in Atlanta was I hopped on the remix to this song called 'Versace,' right?" Drake recalled on stage, as captured by fan-filmed footage. He went on to say, "I just wanted to say while I'm in here, rest in peace to our brother Takeoff. That's one of my first brothers in Atlanta."

The bond between Drake and Takeoff extended beyond their initial collaboration. They joined forces again in 2018 for the hit track Walk It Talk It and embarked on a co-headlining tour that same year, aptly named the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, Drake has continued to collaborate with Migos on various songs, solidifying their enduring musical partnership.

Drake's tribute to Takeoff at the recent Atlanta show was not his first. When Takeoff passed away last year, Drake honored his collaborator by performing at Takeoff's official Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena. 

