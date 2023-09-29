 
amazing
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

MUST WATCH: Makkah lightning strike fills night sky with heavenly forking flashes

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

This video shows a massive lightning strike at Makkah’s famous clock tower.

As storms continued to buffet the holy city of Makkah with strong winds and heavy rain, a magnificent meme was created after the iconic clock tower of the city was struck by a massive lightning bolt that lit up the night sky with a mesmeric display of flashes of electricity forking skywards.

In the video, a giant lightning bolt struck Makkah's famous clock tower, overlooking the Kaaba, amid a thunderstorm and soon spread across the sky like a mesh.

Photographer Mohamed al-Hudhali captured the moment a thick streak of lightning hit the world’s largest clock tower on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Makkah had significant rainfall, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology to raise the alert status to "Red Alert" — the highest level.

However, on Thursday, the alert was downgraded to "Yellow Alert" by the centre, Al-Arabiya reported.

In other footage posted online, pilgrims performing the Umrah were shown getting soaked as they walked around the Kaaba's grounds.

A similar video that was captured by a Saudi photographer in August when lightning struck the Makkah clock tower and lit up the entire city also went viral.

