Indian FM Jaishankar says he spoke to Blinken, Sullivan about Nijjar’s murder

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar say a few words to the media as they meet at the State Department in Washington, US, September 28, 2023.—Reuters

India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, revealed that he had held discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan regarding Canadian allegations of India's potential involvement in the murder of a pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed Parliament that Canada suspected Indian government agents were connected to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has vehemently dismissed these allegations as absurd, resulting in both countries expelling a diplomat in a retaliatory move.

While a US official confirmed that Secretary Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Jaishankar and urged India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, the official US State Department statement did not specifically address this matter.

Jaishankar mentioned that during the discussions, they exchanged views and assessments on the entire situation, and he provided a comprehensive summary of his concerns. These discussions occurred at a Hudson Institute event in Washington DC.