Want to drive Batmobile, Fast and Furious, other hot Hollywood cars? Come to Paris

In a vast hangar located in Etrechy, 50 kilometres south of Paris, Franck Galiegue, a former car dealer and devoted car collector, has brought to life a car enthusiast's dream.

Within this expansive space, Galiegue has curated a remarkable collection of 43 vintage cars, each with a unique connection to famous movies or faithful replicas.

Among his prized possessions, Galiegue boasts one of only two surviving 1970s Chevrolet Chevelle Malibus, a vehicle made famous by Ryan Gosling's character in the 2011 action film "Drive."

He shares the story behind these cinematic relics, explaining, "They often have several backup cars in movies, since they do stunts and break a few. In this case, they used three - one was completely destroyed and only two remain: this one and the other one, which Ryan Gosling owns and drives in Los Angeles."

While the Chevelle is not available for hire, Galiegue has turned his passion into a business called Movie Cars Central.

At Movie Cars Central, visitors can indulge their fantasies by taking a spin in more than 10 vintage car models that have graced the silver screen. These cars, mostly of American origin, offer a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to experience iconic vehicles firsthand.

Galiegue has a vision for his collection, describing it as more than just a museum. He wants it to be a dynamic experience where people can actually drive the cars, whether on the museum's grounds or even on the open road.

Among the cars available for hire is a DeLorean, meticulously transformed to resemble the iconic time-travel machine from the 1985 film "Back to the Future."

Galiegue's impressive collection extends to include two Batmobiles, including a replica from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film, a Ford Gran Torino featured in the series "Starsky & Hutch," and the iconic Ferrari 398 GTS driven by Magnum.

Additionally, he possesses 12 cars from the "Fast and Furious" film series, eight of which are original vehicles from the movies.

In the near future, Galiegue plans to add three more cars to his collection, including one with ties to the 1987 film "RoboCop."

His passion for these cinematic automobiles has transformed his collection into a place where movie and car enthusiasts alike can immerse themselves in the magic of iconic vehicles that have graced the silver screen.