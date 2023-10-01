Ron DeSantis believes Donald Trump is not competent to be US president

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign event at the Los Angeles Harbor Grain Terminal on September 29, 2023, in Long Beach, California. — AFP

Republican presidential candidate and a major contender for the nomination in the Republican party Ron DeSantis implied that former US President Donald Trump is not competent to run the government as America is facing tough challenges while expressing his triumph over the 77-year-old billionaire.

Donald Trump did not show up in two Republican presidential debates with the last one held on Wednesday in which the speakers criticised the criminally charged former president's absence.

In an interview aired Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also warned Grand Old Party (GOP) of a loss if the indictment plagued Trump is selected as a nominee for the Oval Office, showing confidence to win over him.

On Real Time with Bill Maher DeSantis said: "I don't think he can win the election. I could win the election… I don’t think he can actually get the job done that we need to do."

The governor also added: "We need accountability for what this government did to this country with the Covid restrictions, mandates, and lockdowns. Donald Trump is not going to do that."



The 45-year-old also asserted confidently that Trump can be defeated by him in the party’s nomination, claiming that he is capable of getting the job done, pointing towards a number of issues the US is facing.

While taking aim at President Joe Biden he said: "I think we need accountability for what this government did to this country with the Covid restrictions mandates and lockdowns. Donald Trump is not gonna do that… He's not going to clean house at the CDC, NIH, or FDA. I will do that. I will get the job done."

The 45-year-old said: "The one thing about me in Florida, and even my critics will acknowledge- if he says he's going to do something, he will follow through and get the job done."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP Fall convention on September 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. — AFP

DeSantis said: "So it's about the country. Are we gonna get the country turned around or not? I don't think he's a vehicle that's doing and I have been- when I supported them on things I liked. I've said it, but I've been critical about the things that he didn't do, and I'm gonna continue to do that."

Florida Governor participated in the second GOP debate which started in Regan’s Library without the former president who is facing four indictments in a number of cases.

Trump was also heavily criticised Wednesday during the debate by all the GOP participants. DeSantis also excoriated the billionaire for not showing up and facing the music.

While excoriating, the Republican presidential candidate said: "He's not showing up he's missing in action he owes it to voters to show up and defend his record. I think he thinks he can take a juice poll and then people don't get to vote that's not the way the system works. You got to go earn votes so I'm showing up I'm showing that."