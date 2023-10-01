Iraq wedding fire: Bride and groom 'dead inside' after blaze that killed over 100

Bride and groom Hanees and Revan. — Rudaw/File

The devastated bride and groom Hanees and Revan, whose wedding was hit by a blaze due to fireworks that killed over 100 people, say that they can't live in their community anymore.

A devastating tragedy unfolded during the wedding celebration of Revan, 27, and his bride, Haneen, 18, in Qaraqosh, northern Iraq. The event, attended by around 900 guests, took a horrifying turn as a fire engulfed the packed wedding hall, claiming the lives of more than 100 people and leaving at least 150 others injured.

Revan and Haneen, the newlyweds, spoke with Sky News, expressing the deep trauma they now carry with them.

Revan, who lost 15 family members in the fire, including close relatives, revealed that his bride, Haneen, is "unable to speak" after the loss of 10 of her own family members, including her mother and brother. Her father remains in critical condition.

The enormity of their grief has led them to the painful decision that they can "no longer live in their hometown.' Revan explained, "That's it, we can't live here anymore. I mean, every time we try to have some happiness, something tragic happens to us and destroys the happiness. So, it's best for us to leave."

Revan conveyed the emotional toll the tragedy has taken on them, saying, "It's true that we're sitting here in front of you alive. But inside we are dead. We are numb. We are dead inside."

The fire at the wedding hall initially raised suspicions that fireworks used during the couple's dance may have been the cause. However, Revan believes the fire ignited in the ceiling, possibly due to a short circuit.

He described the horrifying moment when the ceiling, made of flammable nylon, started to melt, and burning debris fell onto the dance floor. A power cut during the dance was followed by the return of electricity, revealing the fire in the ceiling, prompting panic and a rush to escape.

Revan shared his heroic efforts to save his injured wife, who struggled to walk due to her wedding gown. Amid the chaos, he recounted how he dragged her to safety while others were fleeing, and people inadvertently trampled on her.

The use of fireworks during the wedding had raised concerns, with Revan's father inquiring about the potential risks. Hall owners assured them that the fireworks were electric and safe, a reassurance that tragically proved false.

The young couple, overwhelmed by grief, can only mourn the loss of their relatives and friends. The tragic incident has shaken their community, leaving them with profound questions about why such a catastrophe occurred.

Authorities have indicated that highly flammable building materials may have played a role in the rapid collapse of the building. In response to the tragedy, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has called for relief efforts to assist those affected by this devastating incident. Qaraqosh, also known as Hamdaniya, is a Christian town that had previously endured occupation by the Islamic State.