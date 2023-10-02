Las Vegas Sphere shows off 'crystal-clear' graphics on its opening night with U2 concert

This video shows the inside of the iconic Sphere, that recently opened in Las Vegas, during a U2 concert on September 29, 2023.

The Sphere, a new performance venue in Las Vegas, set off its operations with a U2 concert on Friday, September 29 and has left visitors speechless with its technology.

The giant ball surpasses the nearly $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium sports facility that debuted in 2020 as the most costly entertainment venue in the city.

Additionally, a high-resolution LED screen spans half of the 17,500-seat audience within the Sphere.

Each seat within the building will receive a "crystal-clear" multi-layered 160,000 audio system thanks to the venue's tens of thousands of speakers, Euro News reported.

The location offers a variety of technological delights, including five Aura interactive humanoid robots.

While the installation seems pleasing to the eye, it has caused quite a trouble for residents as the cutting-edge arena has been a traffic jam outside the Sphere, especially at night.

Just off the Las Vegas Strip, it attracted quick notice on July 4th with a computerised fireworks show, an eyeball that seemed to search the horizon, and the words "Hello World."

Next week, the theatre will also present Darren Aronofsky's unique production "Postcard from Earth" in addition to U2's 25-show engagement.