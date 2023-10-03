Jimmy Butler 'plans' three country music albums as career rockets

Super-fan of country music, Jimmy Butler revealed that his debut album is in the works as the NBA star teased to make more of them.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Miami Heat star player said, “Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music,” the 34-year-old added.

"We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more. Maybe a week before training camp I’ll get down and do some," the Houstan native noted.

He continued, “There’s definitely going to be an album. That’s the goal. I just don’t know when. The date I want to do it always gets pushed back because this other job that I have, playing basketball, overshadows everything. And maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album. I can’t wait to get it to the people.”

As a die-hard fan of the country genre, Jimmy rubbed shoulders with many A-list singers, including Morgan Wallen.

Not to mention, he previously made a cameo in the country music star Luke Bryan’s 2017 track Light It Up.