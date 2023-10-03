 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Butler 'plans' three country music albums as career rockets

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Jimmy Butler plans three country music albums as career rockets
Jimmy Butler 'plans' three country music albums as career rockets 

Super-fan of country music, Jimmy Butler revealed that his debut album is in the works as the NBA star teased to make more of them.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Miami Heat star player said, “Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music,” the 34-year-old added. 

"We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more. Maybe a week before training camp I’ll get down and do some," the Houstan native noted.

He continued, “There’s definitely going to be an album. That’s the goal. I just don’t know when. The date I want to do it always gets pushed back because this other job that I have, playing basketball, overshadows everything. And maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album. I can’t wait to get it to the people.”

As a die-hard fan of the country genre, Jimmy rubbed shoulders with many A-list singers, including Morgan Wallen. 

Not to mention, he previously made a cameo in the country music star Luke Bryan’s 2017 track Light It Up.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'script learning tricks' would help her get into US politics

Meghan Markle 'script learning tricks' would help her get into US politics
Prince William told Prince Harry to keep 'lust' in check before Meghan wedding video

Prince William told Prince Harry to keep 'lust' in check before Meghan wedding
Prince William, Kate Middleton to do 'PR heavy lifting' with joint visits

Prince William, Kate Middleton to do 'PR heavy lifting' with joint visits
Oprah Winfrey talks about 'stigma' surrounded by weighing 327 lbs

Oprah Winfrey talks about 'stigma' surrounded by weighing 327 lbs
Mariah Carey treats fans with 2023 Christmas Tour announcement

Mariah Carey treats fans with 2023 Christmas Tour announcement
Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1
Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’
Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for supporting Afghan women

Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for supporting Afghan women
Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back' video

Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back'
King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry video

King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’