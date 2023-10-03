 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Bangkok mall shooting: Three dead, 14-yr-old suspected gunman arrested

A suspected gunman is detained following shots fired at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall(L) and rescue team members attend to an injury following shots fired at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2023(R).—Reuters
Thai police have arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman following a shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon Mall, where three people were killed, and four others were injured. 

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department announced the arrest on their Facebook page, and the suspect is currently undergoing questioning.

Emergency services shared an image on social media showing a police officer apprehending and handcuffing the individual responsible, who was lying face down on the floor. The Central Investigation Bureau had previously posted a grainy image of the suspected gunman, who was seen wearing khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap.

Videos circulating on social media depicted scenes of chaos, with people, including children, fleeing from the mall, guided by security guards. In one video, individuals sought shelter in a darkened room within a restaurant. Live television coverage showed long lines of traffic outside the mall amid heavy rain.

Thailand has experienced gun violence incidents in the past. Last year, an ex-police officer carried out a deadly attack in a nursery, claiming the lives of 22 children. In 2020, a soldier went on a rampage in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, resulting in the deaths of at least 29 people and injuring 57 others.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his concern over the Siam Paragon shooting, stating on social media, "I am aware of the shooting event at Siam Paragon and have ordered the police to investigate. I am most worried about public safety."

