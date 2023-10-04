 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Jonathan Majors gets relief from 'Loki' creators amid legal trouble

Jonathan Majors is here to stay for now, as Loki executive producer Kevin Wright stood tall with the embattled star, noting that his role was not trimmed down in the upcoming season 2 despite his legal trouble.

Responding to Variety's question about whether the 34-year-old's on-screen character was downplayed after his arrest in March over assault and harassment allegations.

"No," he continued. "And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Introduced as He Who Remains in Loki season 1, the Creed star's legal charges put Marvel in a tight spot as the studio has billed the California native as the next MCU antagonist, with various versions of him appearing in the franchise's different series and films.

Releasing on October 5, the god of mischief's season two will see Jonathan's as He Who Remains and Victor Timely. However, uncertainty looms over Jonathan's future in Marvel beyond that.

