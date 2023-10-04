Inside Tom Cruise estranged daughter Suri Cruise life: ‘She's become very mature’

Tom Cruise’s estranged daughter, Suri Cruise, he shares with ex-wife Katie Homes, is all set to go to college for which she has already started applying.



Sharing glimpse into the 17-year-old’s life, an insider told Daily Mail that Suri lives in New York with her mother, who wants her to apply to colleges nearby.

After Tom and Katie called it quits in 2011 after five-year marriage, Suri stayed with the Batman Begins star and has, till now, no connection with her Hollywood superstar father.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” the insider spoke of her latest endeavors. “(Katie) really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other.”

“Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” the insider shared. “Being raised by a single mom in New York has made Suri who she is.”

“Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mom more than anything,” the source continued, adding, “She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature woman.”

“She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from,” the source said of Tom’s estranged daughter.

The same report also revealed that the Mission: Impossible megastar is obliged to pay $400,000 for her higher education till she turns 18.

In 2013, the actor revealed he was no longer involved in his daughter's life shortly after his split from Katie.

In a deposition during a legal case against a media publication, Cruise acknowledged the changes that occurred post-divorce, stating, "Listen, when there is a divorce … things change. It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation."