 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from Maestro makeup artist
Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist 

Bradley Cooper wanted to replicate every detail of Leonard Bernstein in his upcoming Netflix film Maestro—for that, the star spent over five hours just in the makeup room to transform into the famed conductor.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, makeup artist Kazu Hiro gave insights into the hard work that the Academy winner puts in for the role.

“The last stage, the whole time, our call time was one in the morning,” the 54-year-old continued.

“The other thing was he wanted the makeup to be finished before the crew call, so he would appear as Lenny to set up the shoot and everything,” the artist noted.

Adding, “That also kind of made our call time two hours earlier than normal, so that was quite tough.”

Expanding on the grueling process, the visual artist said, “The last stage, he had covered pretty much everywhere, the bodysuit and arms. That took over five hours.”

Apart from the long makeover of Leonard’s elderly phase, his younger version also required a two-and-a-half-hour process.

“[We had to] keep adding because as he gets older, we had to add more elements,” he added.

“The younger stage was the nose and lips and chin and a wig. After the third stage, he started having cheek and neck [additions].”

Bradley's Maestro will roll in select theatres on November 22 and will be available on Netflix on December 20.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage
Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’
Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report
Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson
Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’

Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’
Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads

Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads
‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’

‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’