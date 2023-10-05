King Charles cannot let Meghan Markle 'hobnob' with celebrities for half year

King Charles and Prince William are following Queen Elizabeth II’s rule in sorting issues with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The Royals do not want the Sussexes to be half and half out with their part time royal strategy.

Author Tom Quinn, believes His Majesty does not want Meghan to ‘hobnob’ with Hollywood if he wants to win an entry back to his royal life.

He explained: "The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal.

"You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of. It is untenable.

"I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea,” notes Mr Quin.