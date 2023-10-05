These phrases will transform your communication and win hearts for you. Representational image from Unsplash.

Have you ever found yourself in a conversation that suddenly took a nosedive?

You know, the ones where you accidentally put your foot in your mouth, or you're just at a loss for words?

It happens to the best of us.

But what if you are told that there are nine simple phrases that could turn your conversations around, instantly improving your communication and showing respect to those you're talking to?



These phrases have been suggested by John Bowe, a speech trainer, an award-winning journalist, and the author of "I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection."

According to Bowe, these powerful phrases can elevate your etiquette skills and make your interactions smoother than ever.

Phrase 1: "What I'm hearing you say is ..."

You see, it's not always about agreeing with everything someone says. But, it's about making them feel heard and understood.

When you use this phrase, you're basically saying, "Hey, I'm paying attention, and your thoughts matter."

Phrase 2: "You may be right"

Sometimes, we're afraid of disagreement, right?

But, acknowledging that someone might have a point, even if it's not your point, can open up doors to productive discussions.

It's like saying, "I respect your viewpoint. Let's explore this together."

Phrase 3: "You were right, I was wrong."

Now, this one's a gold star for being selfless in a conversation.

The catch?

You can't fake it.

When you say these words, you mean them. It's a powerful way to clear the air and earn respect.

Phrase 4: "Thank you for doing this ..."

Gratitude goes a long way.

In a world where appreciation is sometimes scarce, being generous with praise is a game-changer.

When you see someone doing something commendable, take a moment to acknowledge it.

It's like saying, "I see your efforts, and I appreciate them."

Phrase 5: "I'll leave you to it."

Trust me; this one's a gem.

It's all about showing confidence in someone's abilities and respecting their space.

So, when someone's doing their thing, and you're itching to give your two cents, try this phrase instead.

It's like saying, "I trust you, go ahead."

Phrase 6: "Can you help me with something?"

We all like to feel helpful, right?

So, instead of barking orders, try asking for assistance. It invites cooperation and makes people feel valued.

It's like saying, "I value your help, can you lend a hand?"

Phrase 7: "Your [hair/shirt/tie, etc.] looks so nice today!"

Compliments are like little drops of sunshine in a conversation.

It's a simple way to make someone's day a bit brighter.

So, when you genuinely notice something nice, don't hold back.

It's like saying, "You've got something special going on today."

Phrase 8: "That's interesting."

Even if you don't see eye-to-eye, showing that you've heard and considered someone's perspective goes a long way.

It keeps the conversation open and respectful.

It's like saying, "I'm listening, and I respect your point of view."

Phrase 9: Say nothing at all.

Sometimes, silence is golden.

When someone throws a rude or ignorant comment your way, remember the power of being the bigger person. Take a deep breath and let those words bounce off like rubber.

It's like saying, "Your negativity doesn't stick to me."

So, the next time you find yourself in a conversation, keep these nine phrases in your back pocket.

They're not just words; they're bridges to better connections, greater respect, and enhanced communication skills.

Use them wisely, and you'll be building instant rapport and better etiquette skills than most.

Happy conversing!