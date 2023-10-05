Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup

In a surprise announcement, NBC has revealed that Pete Davidson will make a triumphant return to "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) as the show kicks off its 49th season. The news comes just months after Davidson's highly publicized breakup with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The comedian, known for his irreverent humor and memorable characters, had left the iconic sketch comedy show in 2022 after an eight-season run.

However, rumors of his departure began swirling earlier this year when Davidson missed several episodes, coinciding with his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian, a member of the famed Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Originally scheduled to host an episode in May, Davidson's return to SNL was thwarted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which only recently concluded.

Now, with the strike behind them, SNL is set to welcome Pete Davidson back to Studio 8H on October 14th, with musical guest Ice Spice. The official announcement was made on the SNL Instagram account, featuring their signature cork board with the names of all three stars.

But Davidson isn't the only exciting addition to the upcoming season. On October 21st, Bad Bunny will take the stage, not only as the musical guest but also as the host. This dual role promises to bring an extra layer of entertainment to the SNL stage.



Moreover, the show will introduce Chloe Troast as a featured player, joining the ranks of talented cast members who will return for the 49th season.

SNL's return comes amidst the backdrop of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the show is able to proceed as it falls under the union's Network Code, allowing it to resume its broadcast despite the strike's continued presence.