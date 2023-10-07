Prince Harry is looking worse than the ‘disgraced ducal potato’

King Charles’ alleged decision to make Prince Harry look like worse than his ‘disgraced ducal potato’ has just been referenced by experts.

These revelations have been brought to light by the Daily Mail Ephraim Hardcastle column.

According to it, King Charles is allegedly trying to separate the Royal Family into three broard categories, “Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others.”

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, “it is into that final inglorious group, the ‘Others’, that the Sussexes have been lumped along with disgraced ducal potato and the second worst Duke of York in history, Prince Andrew.”

Even Prince Andrew is getting better treatment compared to Prince Harry, after all “He was allowed to join Edward at the one year memorial service for the late Queen at St George’s Chapel in Windsor while Harry, on the same day, struggled to get permission to pay his respects at her tomb there,” according to Hardcastle.

Before signing off from the converastion Ms Elser even chimed in to say, “Dear lord, this all must sting in certain bergamot-scented California environs.”