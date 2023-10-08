Meghan Markle is in a race to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch

Royal experts have just spoken out in reference to Meghan Markle’s desire to ‘beat’ Kate Middleton to the punch with their clashing events for World Mental Health Day.

Claims regarding this matter have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece the expert touched upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s race to take over the charity landscape.

For those unversed, all of this has come in response to the couple’s first-ever in-person event for World Mental Health Day.

In relation to this Archewell event Ms Elser wrote, “This is Harry and Meghan stepping things up a notch or seven in terms of their US ambitions and them taking a much more substantive crack at the charity throne.”

“Will they triumph? Will William and Kate beat them to the punch and leave them looking like also-rans?” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

Or perhaps will “Will Harry and Meghan put on the glama-a-rama razzle dazzle and blow them out of the water?”

By the end “which new look version of monarchy in action will come out looking the most vital and meaningful?”

In refrence to this, she chimed in before signing off and said, “So, buckle up New York, the Sussex caravan is about to roll into town. And Birmingham, someone make sure the tea urns are working.”