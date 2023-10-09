Israel-Gaza war: Here's a tally of international casualties of Palestinian conflict



Shani - pictured here in Mexico - was attending a festival in Israel when she went missing (L), a plume of smoke billows behind highrise buildings in the sky during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on October 9, 2023 (center) and Nathanel Young was a former pupil at JFS, a Jewish school in London (R).—InstagramAFP/family handout

A number of individuals from various countries have tragically become victims during the recent conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian group Hamas.

Here is what we currently know about these international victims:

United States

Nine US citizens lost their lives during the violence, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the country's National Security Council. Their identities remain unconfirmed, and some individuals are still missing.

Among those missing is Hersh Golberg-Polin, an American-Israeli dual citizen who has been unaccounted for since Saturday. Hersh had moved from California to Israel at a young age and had recently completed his mandatory service in the Israeli army.

Canada

Global Affairs Canada, a Canadian government agency, has reported one Canadian casualty and two others who are missing. Ben Mizrachi from British Columbia is one of those missing, having attended an event in southern Israel.

United Kingdom

British citizens are feared dead or missing, according to an official source. Nathanel Young, a British man serving in the Israeli military, has been confirmed as among the deceased. Two other British citizens, Jake Marlowe and Dan Darlington, are confirmed as missing.

France

A French woman was killed, and several other French nationals are missing. At least eight French individuals are reported to have been killed, captured, or unaccounted for. Among the missing may be a 26-year-old man from Bordeaux who was attending the Supernova festival in southern Israel.

Thailand

Twelve Thai citizens lost their lives, and another 11 were kidnapped during the violence. An additional eight Thai nationals sustained injuries. The Thai foreign ministry has made preparations to evacuate its citizens from Israel.

Nepal

Ten Nepali citizens were killed. These individuals were students who had gone to Israel to work and acquire agricultural skills. More Nepali students are working on various farms in Israel, along with a substantial number employed as caregivers.

Germany

A German-Israeli woman named Shani Louk is believed to have been taken from the Supernova festival, with her current status uncertain. Germany's Foreign Ministry also assumes that German citizens may have been among those kidnapped by Hamas.

Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia confirmed that one student from his country was killed during the events.

China

Noa Argamani, a Beijing-born Chinese-Israeli woman, was among those taken from the Supernova festival, according to the Israeli Embassy in China.

Brazil

Three individuals are missing, and one has been injured. These are dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals who attended the music festival.

Paraguay

Two Paraguayan nationals are reported as missing, with additional reports suggesting that a couple may have been killed.

Mexico

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena has stated that two Mexicans have been taken hostage, without providing further details.

Ireland

Kim Danti, a 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman, remains unaccounted for, having last been seen at the music festival. The Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv is handling the situation.

Tanzania

Tanzania's embassy in Israel is working to locate two Tanzanian students who were on a business studies internship. Ambassador Alex Kallua has been in contact with approximately 350 Tanzanians in Israel, most of whom are students.

