After over a century, Cricket likely to be included in Olympics

England cricket team players (left) with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 trophy after winning the final match against Pakistan, LA28 Olympics logo — ICC/la28.org

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking development for the sport of cricket, the LA28 Olympic Games organising committee has officially confirmed its proposal pitching cricket to be made part of the 2028 games which will be held in the United States.

Proposing the T20 format — the shortest format of cricket — the committee has also recommended baseball, flag football, lacrosse and squash to be included in the Olympics.

According to the organisers, this step towards inclusiveness intends to reflect Los Angeles's — where the games will be held — "spirit of diversity".

“The inclusion of these sports aims to invigorate the games with fresh energy while enhancing relationships with international federations and professional leagues,” organisers said.

The proposal will be reviewed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai later this month.

If approved, these five new sports will add to the list of 28 others already part of the LA28 Olympics.

Expressing "delight" over the development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that it's "excited to see" cricket as part of recommended sports following two years of collaboration with the LA28 organisers.

"We are delighted that LA28 has recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics. While this is not the final decision, it is a significant milestone towards bringing cricket back to the Olympics for the first time in over a century." Greg Barclay, Chairman ICC said.

It is pertinent to know that much less known to the public, cricket has actually been part of the Olympics when England took on France in a "one-off" match in Paris with the former winning the gold back in 1900.