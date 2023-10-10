Biden interviewed in classified document probe by special counsel. AFP/File

President Joe Biden voluntarily submitted to an interview as part of an ongoing investigation into the handling of classified documents.

The investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Hur, delves into the circumstances surrounding classified documents found at Biden's former private office and his home.



The White House confirmed the interview, emphasising their commitment to cooperation and transparency in the investigation. Biden's interview spanned two days, concluding on Monday.

According to Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel's office, the administration is determined to provide relevant updates while safeguarding the investigation's integrity.

This probe stems from concerns raised regarding classified documents that date back to Biden's tenure as vice president under President Barack Obama. The controversy first surfaced when documents were discovered in a private think tank office in Washington in November 2022. Subsequently, more documents were uncovered in Biden's garage in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 20, and in his home library on January 12.

The investigation has drawn parallels with a separate case involving former President Donald Trump, who is facing trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents following his departure from office. Special Counsel Jack Smith alleges that Trump removed classified documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida and declined to return them.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements. His trial is anticipated in 2024.

The Biden administration has been navigating multiple legal challenges, with Republicans drawing connections between the Trump and Biden document cases. Additionally, Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is the subject of another special counsel investigation concerning tax fraud and gun possession.

While these investigations unfold, they underscore the importance of maintaining the integrity of classified information and the legal scrutiny that ensues when such matters are called into question. Biden's cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability in the highest levels of government.