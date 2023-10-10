 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Sports Desk

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam throws the coin in the air as Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka looks on at the toss at Hyderabads Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India. — PCB
Pakistan captain Babar Azam throws the coin in the air as Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka looks on at the toss at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India. — PCB

Sri Lanka have opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second game of the World Cup for both sides being played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India.  

Both sides have made one change each for the match. 

Pakistan have brought in Abdullah Shafique to replace out of form Fakhar Zaman. While Sri Lanka have benched Kasun Rajitha and replaced him with Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said they opted to bat first as they saw some turn in the later part of the game in the last couple of matches. However, he added that his bowlers will need to hit the right areas and variations. 

On the other hand, Babar said that the pitch looks dry and good, saying that the first 10 overs will be very crucial. 

"We've been here for one-and-a-half weeks — we know the wicket and the outfield," said the Pakistani skipper adding that Pakistan has a good record against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Details to follow...

More From Sports:

Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players

Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players
World Cup 2023: Pakistan set for face-off with Sri Lanka today

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set for face-off with Sri Lanka today
Major blow to India: Shubman Gill hospitalised, likely to miss Pakistan match

Major blow to India: Shubman Gill hospitalised, likely to miss Pakistan match
After over a century, Cricket likely to be included in Olympics

After over a century, Cricket likely to be included in Olympics
World Cup 2023: New Zealand thump Netherlands by 99 runs

World Cup 2023: New Zealand thump Netherlands by 99 runs
Pakistan coach backs top order batting ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan coach backs top order batting ahead of Sri Lanka clash
World Cup 2023: PCB 'extremely disappointed' over delay in Indian visas of fans, journalists

World Cup 2023: PCB 'extremely disappointed' over delay in Indian visas of fans, journalists
World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's key spinner likely to be back in action against Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's key spinner likely to be back in action against Pakistan
Zainab Abbas deported from India?

Zainab Abbas deported from India?
Zainab Abbas: Netizens back sports presenter after she leaves India

Zainab Abbas: Netizens back sports presenter after she leaves India
PCB provides update on Naseem Shah, Hasnain, Ihsanullah's injuries, says trio needs rehabilitation

PCB provides update on Naseem Shah, Hasnain, Ihsanullah's injuries, says trio needs rehabilitation
World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas leaves India after ‘propaganda’ against her on social media

World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas leaves India after ‘propaganda’ against her on social media