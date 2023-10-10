Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's production teams are coming together to remake the comedy-crime movie The Thin Man.

The Lucky Chap entertainment, owned by Margot, and Plan B run by Brad, recently obtained the rights to the 1934 movie.

According to insiders privy to Daily Mail, the two teams already had their eyes on the project prior the SAG-AFTRA strike but didn’t initiate discussions out of respect for the protest.

The Thin Man is based on a detective novel, written by Dashiell Hammett. It has already been adapted into a film series starring William Powell and Myrna Loy that ran from the 1930s to the 1940s.

The publication also reported that there’s a possibility of Margot and Brad starring themselves as detective Nick Charles and his socialite wife Nora but the revelation is unconfirmed.

The plot is set in New York City in Christmas 1932 when Nick meets the daughter of a former client who asks for his help in tracking down her father.

Brad and Margot starred in Babylon last year whereas the former also produced latter's 2019 movie Bombshell.