Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India

A picture from the undated video.—X/file
A distressing video showing a man set ablaze has ignited demands for justice from a minority tribal group in India's northeastern state of Manipur.

The region remains tense over five months after violent ethnic clashes claimed the lives of at least 180 people.

Authorities in Manipur have initiated an investigation into the incident, believed to have occurred on May 4, with the federal police taking charge. The clashes initially erupted on May 3, when tensions between the majority Meitei ethnic group and the minority Kuki tribals flared over the allocation of government benefits and quotas in employment and education.

Despite the deployment of tens of thousands of additional security personnel, sporadic violence has persisted in the aftermath of the clashes. This represents a rare security challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a state governed by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The seven-second video, which emerged on social media and has been verified by state police, depicts a man with head injuries lying near barbed wire while part of his body is engulfed in flames. In the background, voices and gunshots can be heard, but it remains unclear whether the man was still alive at that point.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Laldinthanga Khongsai, belonged to the Kuki community, according to authorities. Kuldiep Singh, the state's security advisor, disclosed that the man was killed on May 4 during clashes when armed members of the two communities engaged in pitched battles, and two tribal women were subjected to stripping and sexual assault by a mob.

"The body is still unclaimed," Singh stated, announcing that the Central Bureau of Investigation would handle the case.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, an umbrella organisation representing tribal groups in Manipur, characterised the video as evidence of an "ethnic cleansing campaign" against the Kuki-Zo community by the Meiteis. They emphasised that such "brutal acts" could not be disregarded and called for a separate administration.

In terms of demographics, the Meitei constitute 53% of Manipur's population, while the Kuki make up 16%. Government data reviewed by Reuters in July revealed that both sides had suffered casualties, with 113 Kukis and 62 Meiteis reported as killed in the clashes. The situation in Manipur remains precarious, with calls for justice and concerns about ongoing tensions in the region.

