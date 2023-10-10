 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Uneeba Zameer Shah

This year's last solar eclipse to be observed on October 14

An annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse on May 20, 2012. — NASA
KARACHI: On Saturday, October 14, people will witness this year's second and last solar eclipse.

According to astronomers, this solar eclipse has been named the 'Ring of Fire'.

Also known as a ring of fire eclipse, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

Because the Moon is farther away than it is during a total solar eclipse, the Moon appears smaller and doesn’t block out the entire Sun when it passes in front of our star.

Instead, the Moon leaves a bright ring of Sun visible at the eclipse’s peak, creating the ring of fire effect.

Unfortunately for Pakistanis, they cannot witness this happening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement, said that the eclipse will be visible in southwestern Mexico, various countries in Central America, central Colombia, and northern Brazil.

According to the department, the eclipse will begin on October 14 at 8:04pm (PST); the eclipse will reach its peak at 10:59pm; and on October 15 at 1:55am, it will end.

