Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict

21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. attends the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of General Milley and an Armed Forces Hail in honor of General Brown, at Summerall Field at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, US, September 29, 2023.—Reuters

The United States' highest-ranking military officer, General Charles Q Brown, has issued a stern warning to Iran, cautioning the country against getting involved in the ongoing hostilities in Israel in any way — by providing weapons or fighters to Palestine's Hamas and Leabnon's Hezbollah.

He emphasised the need to prevent the conflict from escalating further. This comes as the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah launched a rocket salvo into northern Israel.

While the White House suggested Iran's complicity in the crisis, there is no concrete intelligence or evidence implicating Iran directly in the attacks carried out in Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

General Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conveyed a straightforward message to Iran, saying, "Not to get involved."

On Monday, Israeli shelling in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of at least three Hezbollah militants. Additionally, an Israeli officer was killed during an earlier cross-border raid claimed by Palestinian groups in Lebanon. This cross-border violence represents a significant expansion of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, extending to the Israeli-Lebanese border further north.

Notably, Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a brutal month-long war in 2006.

General Brown emphasised the United States' desire to send a strong message to Iran, making it clear that they do not want the current crisis to escalate further. This statement marked his first public comments since assuming the role last month.

To support Israel in responding to the unprecedented weekend attack by Hamas, the US military is increasing the supply of air defences, munitions, and other security assistance. Additionally, a US aircraft carrier strike group is being deployed closer to Israel, a move intended to demonstrate strong support for Israel and serve as a deterrent against the further expansion of the conflict.

General Brown drew a parallel between Hamas' actions and those of Islamic State militants. His background includes serving as the deputy commander of US Central Command, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, and overseeing coalition air operations against the Islamic State.