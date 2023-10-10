 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Wasay Qayyum

Babar Azam's stats in multi-nation tournaments since 2022

Wasay Qayyum

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Pakistans captain Babar Azam gestures as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP
The captain of the Pakistan cricket team and the top-ranked ODI batter, Babar Azam, has been facing consistent challenges in scoring big for his team in multi-nation tournaments since the 2022 T20 Asia Cup and the trend has continued in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Babar, 28, is widely recognised as one of Pakistan's finest, if not the greatest, batters ever produced. His talent and ability are held in high esteem not only by fans but also by both former and current cricketers.

Given his star status, fans naturally have high expectations from him. They anticipate that, as a superstar, he would play a crucial role in securing victories for the Men in Green, especially in prestigious tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.

However, the 28-year-old has not lived up to these expectations, leaving his fans and Pakistani cricket supporters yearning for more.

In the 2019 ICC World Cup held in England, Babar was Pakistan’s top scorer with an impressive tally of 474 runs. However, since then, his performances have been subpar, leading many fans to draw concerning conclusions about his current form.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Babar's performances against each opponent in major tournaments he has participated in since 2022, including the T20 Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, 50-over Asia Cup, and the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam in T20 Asia Cup 2022

Runs Opponent
10India
9Hong Kong
14 India
0Afghanistan
30Sri Lanka (Super Four)
5Sri Lanka (Final)

Babar Azam in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Runs Opponent
0India
4Zimbabwe
4Netherlands
6South Africa
25Bangladesh
53New Zealand (Semi-Final)
32England (Final)

Babar Azam in Asia Cup 2023 (50-over)

Runs Opponent
151Nepal
17Bangladesh
29Sri Lanka (Super Four)

Babar in World Cup 2023 (so far)

RunsOpponent
5Netherlands
10Sri Lanka

Babar's recent struggles on the field have undoubtedly escalated worries among Pakistani fans, especially as they aspire to see their team lift the World Cup, with the skipper being perceived as the team's most crucial player.

Originally published in Geo Super

