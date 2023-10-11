Kanye West, Bianca Censori got married solely for THIS reason

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got legally married last year and the real reason behind it is finally out.

An insider told US Weekly that the couple had to get married for religious reasons, “They wanted to be intimate.” Later, they decided to exchange vows because they “also fell in love.”

Previously, the couple’s marriage was suspected to be non-legally binding. As per the insider, Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, “It was real and legal.”

The two got married on December 20, 2022 and used a “confidential marriage license,” according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, which testifies to their holy matrimony in Palo Alto, Calif.

The ceremony took place less than a month after the 46-year-old rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The insider stated, “He has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera.”

“Kanye and Bianca are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them,” the source concluded.