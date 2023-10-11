'Elections are near and I have passed all exams of life,' Zardari tells 'enemies'

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addressing a press conference in this undated picture. — AFP/File

I was born in Sindh and will strive for its development, says Zardari.

After me, Bilawal will serve as will Aseefa, says PPP supremo.

JUI-F chief demands elections in November rather than January.

HYDERABAD/MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday told his “enemies that elections are near” and he has "passed all exams of life,” according to a The News report.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a dinner hosted by Ghulam Qadir Marri in the Dariya Khan Marri village on Tuesday evening.

Zardari said: “I was born on this land and I will continue to strive for the development of this land.”

He said he was the son of this soil and would always make efforts for it.

“The PPP has always served the people. I have struggled all my life and the workers have also supported me,” said the former president adding, “We know each other. Allah gave us the opportunity, so we served the people and this soil. I have to be buried in this soil. It is our duty to serve it.”

The PPP leader said no one claimed that he did not serve the people during his tenure as president.

“I gave Pashtuns their separate identity, and by bringing the 18th Amendment, they gave provincial service.”

He said the sacrifices of ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were not hidden from anyone, and the 18th Amendment gave everyone their own identity.

“Today, I am serving you, then Bilawal Bhutto will serve, as will Aseefa Bhutto. We are all with the people of Sindh.”

Fazl demands elections in November

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded elections be held in November rather than January.

The JUI-F chief warned that there would be extensive snowfall in some areas in January and wondered how people could cast their votes in those conditions.

Talking to journalists at the residence of PML-N leader Abdul Ghaffar Doggar, he said the elections have to be held in 90 days as per the Constitution and, accordingly, the elections could be held in November.

Fazl dubbed the PTI’s agenda as anti-Pakistan and said the party was inducted into power as a result of massive rigging in the 2018 elections. Now everyone is stuck because of the wrong decision, he added.