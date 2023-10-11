 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

'France Education Tour' to be held this month in Karachi, Lahore

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The French flag flutters in the wind in Paris. — AFP/File
The French flag flutters in the wind in Paris. — AFP/File

The “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” has returned to connect Pakistani students with varsities based in France, according to a press release.  

This is the second edition of the tour which will be held in Lahore and Karachi on October 17 and 19, respectively.  

The event would give the opportunity to students to interact directly with French universities, learn more about the 1,700 programmes taught in English at the Bachelor and Master levels, and get details about the 183 scholarship programmes available for Pakistani students.

The programme includes a wide range of fields such as management, engineering, humanities, finance, business and sciences. 11 top-notch French universities are part of the delegation, such as Sciences Po Paris, Centrale Nantes and EDHEC.

For this year's tour, four French business schools are part of the delegation as well. 

According to the latest Financial Times’ world rankings, French business schools are still topping the ranking. 

The four best Masters in Finance pre-experience 2023 are French; among the five best Masters in Management 2023, three are French, including the one ranked #1. For MBA and Executive Education, a French institution is ranked in the top position: INSEAD, an institution with a large alumni network in Pakistan.

During the tour, the French delegates will also visit Pakistani universities to discuss partnership opportunities to strengthen the academic cooperation between France and Pakistan in business and management, sciences and engineering and social and political sciences.

More From Pakistan:

One killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi

One killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi
Practice and Procedure Act 2023: AGP presents arguments before CJP Isa-led full court

Practice and Procedure Act 2023: AGP presents arguments before CJP Isa-led full court
President Avli calls for ending ‘bitterness’ to pave way for ‘forgiveness’

President Avli calls for ending ‘bitterness’ to pave way for ‘forgiveness’
COAS pledges support for govt against resource theft, economic losses

COAS pledges support for govt against resource theft, economic losses
US committed to building modern schools in Sindh: Ambassador Blome

US committed to building modern schools in Sindh: Ambassador Blome
Chartered plane booked from Dubai for Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan return on 21st

Chartered plane booked from Dubai for Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan return on 21st
Security forces kill two terrorists in KP operations

Security forces kill two terrorists in KP operations
This year's last solar eclipse to be observed on October 14

This year's last solar eclipse to be observed on October 14
PTA, religious scholars meet in joint effort to foster safe use of social media

PTA, religious scholars meet in joint effort to foster safe use of social media
Update on closure of schools, markets in Punjab

Update on closure of schools, markets in Punjab
Nawaz Sharif still in London, will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow: PML-N senator

Nawaz Sharif still in London, will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow: PML-N senator
SC law interfered in court's independence: Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan

SC law interfered in court's independence: Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan