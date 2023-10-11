'France Education Tour' to be held this month in Karachi, Lahore

The French flag flutters in the wind in Paris. — AFP/File

The “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” has returned to connect Pakistani students with varsities based in France, according to a press release.

This is the second edition of the tour which will be held in Lahore and Karachi on October 17 and 19, respectively.

The event would give the opportunity to students to interact directly with French universities, learn more about the 1,700 programmes taught in English at the Bachelor and Master levels, and get details about the 183 scholarship programmes available for Pakistani students.



The programme includes a wide range of fields such as management, engineering, humanities, finance, business and sciences. 11 top-notch French universities are part of the delegation, such as Sciences Po Paris, Centrale Nantes and EDHEC.

For this year's tour, four French business schools are part of the delegation as well.

According to the latest Financial Times’ world rankings, French business schools are still topping the ranking.

The four best Masters in Finance pre-experience 2023 are French; among the five best Masters in Management 2023, three are French, including the one ranked #1. For MBA and Executive Education, a French institution is ranked in the top position: INSEAD, an institution with a large alumni network in Pakistan.



During the tour, the French delegates will also visit Pakistani universities to discuss partnership opportunities to strengthen the academic cooperation between France and Pakistan in business and management, sciences and engineering and social and political sciences.