Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Bianca Censori’s family feels ‘ignored’ by her and Kanye West

Bianca Censori didnt visit her family in Italy during holiday trip with Kanye West
Bianca Censori didn't visit her family in Italy during holiday trip with Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s Italian family members feel “ignored” by her and Kanye West during their holiday trip to the country.

One of Bianca’s cousins, Fabiola Censori, who has never met the couple before, shared her sentiments on being “shunned” by the couple.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said “I’ve never met Bianca but I would love to.”

“It was a shame she didn’t come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday.”

“Her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family and it was wonderful to see him,” Fabiola shared, “but as for Bianca and Kanye no comment. We feel a bit ignored.”

Another relative of the Gold Digger rapper’s wife told the publication, “I’ve heard all about her from other relatives and she sounds good fun.”

“I imagine an evening out with her and Kanye would be very interesting,” she added.

This comes after it was recently revealed that the couple are in fact married. Court documents surfaced that revealed they tied the knot on 20 December 2022, just a month after Kanye finalized divorce with Kim Kardashian. 

