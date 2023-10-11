 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Prince Harry appears 'grim' and 'haunted' at mental health event in NYC

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Prince Harry appears serious during latest NYC visit with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry appears 'serious' during latest NYC visit with Meghan Markle  

Prince Harry seemed “grim-faced” during his New York City visit with Meghan Markle on Tuesday.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s behavior during their appearance at the Project Healthy Minds second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards.

The event aimed to discuss the options to make online presence safer for kids and parents both.

"Harry’s eye expression looks haunted, as it did during his last few weeks before he quit the UK,” James told Express.co.uk.

She added that the subject seemed “personally troubling” to the Duke of Sussex.

‘"The subject on the agenda seems to be one that he might find personally troubling and emotive.”

She added: "He appears much more serious and even grim-faced, which could be an announcement gesture for his planned approach to the subject."

Similar opinion was share by a body language expert when the couple were about to step down from their royal duties in 2020.

Royal expert Angela Levin had said in October 2019 that Harry and Meghan seemed “miserable” during their Africa trip.

"I think [Harry] feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy. Meghan is unhappy too,” Levin told Sky News

