Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation sends fans into a frenzy of speculations

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's now estranged wife, has finally broken her silence on the altercation, famously referred to as "The Slap Heard Round the World" between Will and comedian Chris Rock at the 27th Academy Awards.

She remained tight-lipped regarding the incident till now, and her reaction has sparked social media buzz as she has also made a startling revelation. The American actress revealed that she and Will had separated in 2016.

For those unfamiliar, the incident involved Will walking to the stage and slapping Rock for making a joke about the actor's wife at the 27th Academy Awards in 2020.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jada reacted to the incident, saying, "I thought it a skit until Will walked back to his chair."

Her reaction sparked a social media frenzy as netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their opinion. One of the X users wrote, "So Will Smith smacked the shit out of Chris Rock over this joke and is not even together with Jada Pinkett!… this is embarrassing city boys down -1000."

Another one expressed disbelief, stating, "So Will slapped Chris Rock for a friend?" Another chimed in, "So Will slapped the comedian Rock for making a joke about his roommate."

Some of the other users defended the actor's reaction at the awards ceremony as one of them stated, "Separation doesn't mean you just stop caring about someone. Is she not still his wife of thirty years? the mother of his children? the woman he loves? A woman should be protected if she does not belong to you."

Jada and Will married in 1977 and the couple has not filed for divorce despite living separately since 2016.