Saudi Arabia, Iran join forces to end Israel-Hamas conflict

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Left) and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. CNN/SPA

Saudi, Iranian leaders discuss defusing Palestine crisis.

Both leaders shared global concern over destruction in Gaza.

Crown prince reaffirms commitment to peace, condemns civilian targeting.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi engaged in a historic telephone call on Wednesday and discussed ways to defuse the tension surrounding Palestine following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The telephonic discussion marked their first direct communication since the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between the two regional powers, facilitated by China.



The primary focus of their 45-minute conversation was the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict, a matter of global concern that has led to numerous casualties and destruction.

The call highlights an essential step in diplomatic efforts to address this longstanding crisis.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who received the call from the Iranian president, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to seeking a resolution to the conflict. The Kingdom is actively engaging with both international and regional stakeholders to stop the ongoing escalation, he was quoted as saying by the Saudi press agency.

The Saudi prince was unequivocal in condemning the deliberate targeting of civilians, emphasising the importance of upholding the principles of international humanitarian law.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip was also a significant point of discussion. The deteriorating conditions in the region have raised grave concerns about the well-being of its residents. Both leaders expressed a shared concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people, underlining their commitment to ending the suffering and violence.

The international community has been calling for a swift and peaceful resolution to the crisis, and the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran marks a crucial step in that direction.

The restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, brokered by China, follows a tumultuous period of seven years of hostility. This antagonism had not only threatened the stability of the Gulf region but also contributed to conflicts across the Middle East, from Yemen to Syria.