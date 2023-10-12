 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle is “vigorously, cathartically, and ominously’ typing away” in preparation of her rumored memoir.

Claims about this have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced the Duchess’ future plans and said, “I’d put some reasonable money on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex being a cracking poker player given how closely she has been keeping her cards to her chest.”

because “For months now there have been claims the duchess is set to launch some sort of digital business, of which there are fewer publicly available details than there are about US nuclear armaments.”

“However, now the possibility of another career option is gaining steam with prospect that out there, somewhere, in a Google Doc in a land far, far away, the 42-year-old could be working a book.”

“While there has been no confirmation or any self-tooting press releases from publishers, still, in recent weeks two veteran and highly-regarded royal biographers have separately claimed that Meghan may be working on an autobiography.”

Two historians and authors have since stepped forward with insight into this report.

First was Tom Bower, the author of ‘Revenge’, he told GB News, “My view is that [the duchess] is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner.”

Second was royal historian Andrew Lownie who admitted, “both have more books coming.”

Thus, Ms Elser feels that it is ‘safe assume’, something new is on the horizon.

She even wrote, “What’s the noise you can hear from Montecito? The sound of two sets of hands vigorously, cathartically, and ominously tapping away at MacBook keyboards? It just may be.”

