Thursday, October 12, 2023
Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Offset is setting some pretty high standards on how to wish your wife, in this case, Cardi B, on her birthday: a room full of roses, for the starters.

Providing insights into the scenic scene, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.”

The video dishes out a stairs filled with rose petals, followed with a room full of petals, complimenting with a massive heart-shaped sign that reads Cardi B, including several of “Happy Birthday” balloons.

She continued, “I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” (sic).

Similarly, the Migos rapstar celebrated the pair’s sixth anniversary by covering the house’s foyer with red flowers and candles in September, 2023.

“Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you,” the 31-year-old gushed at the time.

Exchanged vows in 2017, Cardi and Offset share two children.

