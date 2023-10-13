Huge lizard scares people as it enters a Thai store

This still taken from a video released on October 12, 2023, shows a giant lizard above shelves in a Thai convenience store in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. — New York Post

A bizarre and frightening event took place in a Thai convenience store in which a giant lizard sneaked through the shop premises, scaring people as they looked at the reptile running amok in Nakhon Pathomm, Thailand, reported The New York Post.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media in which the lizard can be seen over a fridge wandering all over the place.

An onlooker was quoted as saying that "she was mesmerised by the lizard," as the critter’s scaly shopping spree, occurred on October 11 at a 7-Eleven in Thailand.

The egg-laying species inconspicuously found its way into the Thai store and was later spotted on the premises on a light fixture above the displays.

The video showed the giant lizard trying to find its way through near the lights on the ceiling before falling onto a fridge, leaving the onlookers shocked.

"It just came from nowhere and started walking across the food fridge," the onlooker stated.

It was fortunate that it was a friendly lizard and no one was hurt as a result according to a college student, who said the massive reptile was eventually removed from the Thai store.

The monitor lizards are said to grow as much as 8 feet long, making them the world's second-largest lizard after the Komodo dragon, Everything Reptiles noted.

According to experts at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology, fortunately, despite their massive size, the opportunistic predators don’t pose a threat to adult humans, instead choosing to feast on everything from eggs to small mammals and carrion.

Despite this, there was an incident, according to a New York Post report in which an infant was found partially eaten by monitors in southern Thailand in May 2020.

It was not the first time the lizard was spotted among the people causing chaos among the shoppers inside a store.

In 2021, there was an enormous Asian water monitor spotted inside a store trying to climb upward, damaging the shelves in Bangkok.