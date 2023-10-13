BUSTED: Israel's CNN-touted claims Hamas 'beheaded babies' proven false

Palestinians celebrate as an Israeli military vehicle burns after it was hit by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, October 7, 2023. —Reuters

Israel's accusation that Hamas decapitated babies during a weekend attack has turned out to be false as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) could not confirm the horrifying report.

A representative for the military conveyed this to The Intercept on Tuesday, emphasising that while they couldn't officially confirm it, people should assume it happened.

The unverified claim, which emerged from the town of Kfar Aza, became a significant feature of a tragedy that saw the loss of over 1,000 Israeli lives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson, Tal Heinrich, reiterated the news even in the absence of IDF verification, underscoring how unsubstantiated reports can become part of the historical record.

This allegation is just one in a series of horrifying stories that have surfaced as Israeli soldiers retook control of towns attacked by Hamas.

Accusations of Hamas' crimes against civilians provided Israel with an excuse to launch a massive bombing campaign in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

President Joe Biden initially mentioned "confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children" on Wednesday, a statement later clarified by the White House as being based on Heinrich's comments and media reports, as the president had not actually seen such images.

The spread of false information in modern warfare has been exacerbated by changes to Twitter's (now X) verification criteria under Elon Musk's ownership. It has become increasingly difficult to distinguish fact from fiction.

Journalists and public officials must now exercise greater caution in verifying information before sharing it, given the platform's prior role as a primary source for breaking news.

Media critic Sana Saeed pointed out the dangers of rapidly spreading misinformation and disinformation in this highly charged environment. Unverified reports are sometimes presented alongside verified, equally disturbing ones, and this has real and often tragic consequences.

The allegation that newborns were decapitated was first reported by Israeli TV network i24NEWS and gained attention as it was shared by well-known journalists and officials. However, the IDF refused to confirm the claim, citing a reason of respect for the deceased.

The situation underscores the need for careful and responsible reporting during times of conflict, where emotions run high, and misinformation can have far-reaching consequences.