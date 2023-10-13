'ADULTERY': 99 lashes for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if he sets foot in Iran

Ronaldo is said to have been sentenced to 99 lashes for hugging a painter to say thank you for her gift to him. — Instagram @fatemehamami

Media reports from Iran have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially face a sentence of 99 lashes for adultery if he enters the country in the future.

These reports surfaced after Ronaldo received a warm welcome in Iran when his team, Al Nassr, played against Persepolis in the Asian Champions League group stage.

During his visit, Ronaldo was showered with gifts from adoring fans, which included customised Persian rugs and paintings of the footballer. It's the paintings gifted by artist Fatima Hamimi, who paints using her feet as she is 85% paralysed and uses a wheelchair for mobility, that have caused controversy.

Ronaldo allegedly exchanged a hug and kissed Hamimi on the cheek to show his gratitude for the gift. This act, under Iranian law, is considered a form of adultery when involving a woman who is not one's spouse.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a relationship with model Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, and they have two children together.

Rodriguez is also the mother of Ronaldo's three other children.

While Ronaldo's representatives have not yet commented on the situation, reports suggest that a sentence of 99 lashes has already been issued.

However, it is stated that the sentence could be quashed if Ronaldo shows remorse for his actions.

The situation may potentially affect Ronaldo if his team faces an Iranian team in the knockout rounds of a tournament, raising concerns about his future travel to Iran.

It's important to note that the information surrounding this situation is based on media reports, and no official statement from Ronaldo or his representatives has been made regarding the matter.

The story has sparked discussions about cultural differences in the interpretation and application of laws, as well as the potential implications for international sports events involving Iranian teams.