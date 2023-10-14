Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'

As the field is set to host one of the most-awaited games of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, fans too remain excited about what's coming ahead as both teams prepare for the biggest match of the tournament.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the Pakistan-India clash for which fans have been flocking to the venue since the early morning hours.

Speaking to Geo News, the Indian fans shared that their excitement remains at its peak ahead of the mega game between the Green Shirts and Men In Blue. They sacrificed their sleep to make sure they reach the venue on time to witness one of the greatest cricket rivalries.

When asked if they slept at night, one of the fans said: "No. I'm too excited. No one has slept.'



He shared that everyone is going to the stadium with "full excitement and will enjoy it a lot".

Some of the fans, who were seen arriving at the stadium this morning dressed in the blue Indian jersey, shared: "Very excited. We've heard it's going to get really crowded, which is why we were planning on leaving early. Optimistic, [it's] a huge clash."

Another cricket buff was asked if he was looking forward to the match or the performances planned ahead of its start.

"Match. The main [event] is the match, the rivalry between India and Pakistan," he replied.

The Indian fans said the enjoyment one feels is different, as cricketers display sportsmanship., despite the rivalry.

Grand game

Both India and Pakistan are set for this crucial World Cup encounter, which has become a major reason for fans of cricket to be raving about, as the Green Shirts are playing on Indian soil after 10 years.

Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.



While the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to remain houseful with spectators waiting for the match to begin with bated breath, billions of cricket fans from around the world will tune in to watch the arch-rivals.